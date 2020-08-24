Erich Gonzales, Enchong Dee join forces for digital project

MANILA -- Actress Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee are joining forces for a digital project.

In their respective social media accounts on Sunday, August 23, the two shared that they will launch a channel, where they will upload their original digital series dubbed Enrich Originals.



"I’m proud to announce that (Erich) and I are launching our very own channel under @enrichoriginals that will produce original series in different digital platforms. We listened to you guys and the fruits of our labor will soon be available to you for FREE. For more details subscribe to our enrich originals YouTube channel as early as now," Dee said.



In 2009, Dee and Gonzales starred in ABS-CBN's hit series "Katorse." They also worked in the dramas "Tanging Yaman," "Magkaribal," and "The Blood Sisters."