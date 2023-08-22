Air Supply coming back to Manila for 3-night concert

MANILA – The popular pop duo Air Supply will be coming back to the Philippines for a three-night show in December.

Composed of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the duo will bring their "Air Supply: The Lost In Love Experience" show at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on December 11, 12 and 13.

Tickets to the show will be available for sale on Friday via https://AirSupplyMusic.com/tour-dates.

Air Supply, whose hits include "Lost in Love," "Here I Am," "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and "Now and Forever," has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

This is not the first time that Air Supply will be coming to the Philippines.

The two have already performed before their Filipino fans several times in the past, including in 2013 when they held a concert at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City.