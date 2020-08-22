'15 years, hindi po ganu'n kadali': Pokwang in tears over decision to leave ABS-CBN

MANILA -- During a virtual press conference for her new game show with TV5, an emotional Pokwang said it was a tough decision for her to leave ABS-CBN, her home network for 15 years.

Pokwang, as reported by Push, could not hold back her tears as she recalled the breaks ABS-CBN gave her, saying: "Ang laki po talaga ng nabago ng buhay ko at nagpapasalamat po ako nang sobra-sobra sa ABS-CBN, sa mga nagtiwala sa akin."

She also thanked the Kapamilya network for informing her early that she'll be losing her contract with them --as an unfortunate result of the shut down-- allowing her enough time to look for other options.

The comedian, who has two daughters, including a 2-year-old, stressed her need to earn for her family, especially in this pandemic.

"Hindi po ako puwedeng huminto. Hindi po ako puwedeng ngumanga. Marami pong umaasa sa akin," she said.

She added: "Sa isang banda, hindi ko po dapat ikatampo ‘yun (her contract not being renewed) kasi at least, maaga akong nasabihan.

"Kumbaga, maaga kong naihanda ‘yung sarili ko, maaga ko pong naisalba ‘yung pamilya ko."

Pokwang first confirmed her network transfer last month.

It was revealed that she'll be hosting a game show titled "Fill in the Bank" with TV5, and a morning talk show with Pauleen Luna, as part of her new contract with APT Entertainment and Archangel Media.

"Buti na lang at may sumalo agad sa akin kaya sobrang thank you po talaga. Napakalaki po talagang tulong nito sa pamilya ko," she said.