MANILA — A week after the show’s finale, "Ang Probinsyano" lead actor Coco Martin paid tribute to Fernando Poe Jr. and Susan Roces.

In an Instagram post, Martin lit candles for the couple, thanking them for their contribution to the showbiz industry.

“Maraming maraming salamat ni po FPJ at Lola Susan! Mahal na mahal ko po kayo!” Martin said in the caption.

After a seven-year broadcast that made a mark on pop culture, the iconic teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” concluded Friday with the title character portrayed by Coco Martin returning to the province and starting anew, marking the end of an era for Philippine television.

With an ever-evolving story that resembled current events, “Ang Probinsyano” made a mark on local pop culture over its seven-year run. Martin, its lead star who later became its creative head, also cemented his status as TV and action king, following in the footsteps of his idol, Fernando Poe, Jr., whose 1996 movie inspired the series.

According to Kantar Media, “Ang Probinsyano” was the Philippines’ undisputed No. 1 TV program for five years until mid-2020, when ABS-CBN was forced off free television.

Migrating to digital platforms after the network’s broadcast shutdown, the series steadily regained its wide viewership. Over the last two years, “Ang Probinsyano” led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live. Leading up to its conclusion, it logged successive record viewership, with the final episode setting an all-time high 536,543 concurrent live viewers.