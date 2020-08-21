'We'll be having a break': IV of Spades go on indefinite hiatus

MANILA -- Pinoy rockers IV of Spades have announced they are taking an indefinite hiatus.

"The band decided that we'll be having a break from all the things that we've been doing together for the past few years," the band wrote in an Instagram post this Friday.

According to the statement, the members will be "pursuing some other personal interests and take a needed time off as a band."

There are no plans to release anything in the near future, it added, before reminding fans that "there are more things out there that we should pay attention to and remember that living itself is a blessing."

The decision came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected greatly those in the entertainment industry, musicians and artists included after live gigs were banned.

The band's last release was "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)," a song they wrote and recorded while in quarantine.

Vocalist and bassist Zild Benitez, lead guitarist Blaster Silonga, and drummer Badjao de Castro formed IV of Spades in 2014 with then-member Unique Salonga, who left the group two years ago.

They rose to fame in 2018 with their massive hit "Mundo."

In 2019, they released their first full-length album, ClapClapClap!