‘Love Thy Woman’ counts down to finale

MANILA — “Love Thy Woman,” the afternoon drama about warring sides of a Filipino-Chinese family, is counting down to its finale after five months on air.

The ABS-CBN series is set to conclude in three weeks, according to a teaser aired Friday, following a week of intrigue and mystery surrounding the death of the Wong patriarch, Adam (Christopher de Leon).

Lead actress Kim Chiu on Instagram expressed gratitude to fans for the continued support for “Love Thy Woman,” which migrated to cable and digital from free television after the forced broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN.

“Despite everything thats been happening around us, gusto ko pong magpasalamat for making us number 1 at sa pagpatuloy na pagsubaybay nyo sa programa namin araw-araw, mapa TV man or digital,” she wrote.

Chiu was referring to the top ranking of “Love Thy Woman” on the list of most watched programs on iWant, ABS-CBN’s streaming platform, for the day.

“This means so much to us. Sobrang saya namin lahat that our hard work paid off and our main goal to entertain all of you despite what we are going through right now. Nakakatuwa po. Our hearts are thankful and grateful at the same time!” she said.

Chiu teased that the last three weeks will unravel the mysterious death of Adam, who for the most of the series had been in the middle the tug of war between the warring Wong women.

“Sana po samahan nyo kami hanggang dulo sa amin huling tatlong linggo! Sabay sabay natin hanapin ang hustisya para kay Papa Adam at kalabanin ng kabutihan ang kasamaan,” Chiu said.