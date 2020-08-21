Jane de Leon speaks up about 'Darna' postponement

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon expressed her sadness over the postponement of the movie "Darna" under Star Cinema.

In a statement released Friday, ABS-CBN said the "Darna" project starring de Leon has been "postponed indefinitely," citing the "impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on movie production and cinemas."

In an Instagram post on Friday, de Leon shared her thoughts over the announcement as she uploaded a photo of her with director Jerrold Tarog and the film's crew.

"I’m deeply saddened by the postponement of the Darna project. However, safety comes first as always. Thank you so much for the support & understanding. Let’s pray for everyone’s safety. God bless!" de Leon wrote.

Cameras finally started to roll for the long-delayed Darna movie in January.

Tarog officially became part of "Darna" in October 2018 after replacing original director Erik Matti, who departed from the project due to "creative differences" with producer Star Cinema.

De Leon, meanwhile, took over the "Darna" role from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who were both attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries.