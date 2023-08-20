MANILA — The Roosevelt Station of the LRT-1 was officially renamed as the Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Station on August 20 in time for what would have been the late action star’s 84th birthday.

Senator Grace Poe, his daughter, lead the renaming rites, along with former Senate President Tito Sotto III, Sen. Lito Lapid, actor Coco Martin, Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde.

“Lumaki kasi si FPJ dito sa Roosevelt eh. So, para bigyang pahalaga ang kanyang buhay ay isang malaking bagay. Sana maging inspirasyon at ehemplo ito sa ating mga kababayan. Kapag dumadaan sila dito, maaalala nila na ‘Uy panuorin ko nga yung mga FPJ na pelikula,’” Sen. Poe said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Lapid said his family would forever remain grateful to FPJ for all he did for them.

“Walang Lapid sa pelikula kung hindi dahil kay FPJ dahil sa pag-build up niya kay Jesse Lapid Sr. tapos sumunod na kami. Namatay ang tatay ko sa kandungan niya. Ganoon kalaki ang utang na loob ng pamilya Lapid sa pamilya ni Fernando Poe,” he said.

Aside from the renaming of the LRT-1 station, there would also be an unveiling of a new marker for the late screen icon as well as a pop-up exhibit for FPJ.

FPJ starred in over 300 movies, including those he produced, in his 46 years in the entertainment industry. This earned him the title "King of Philippine Movies."

The late National Artist's childhood home is located along the 2.9-kilometer Roosevelt Avenue, which runs between EDSA and Quezon Avenue.