Photo from Metro Magazine.

MANILA – Actress Jane de Leon posed in her full Darna armor for Metro Magazine, the publication revealed in a Facebook post.

"#JaneDeLeon (@imjanedeleon) as the modern-day #Darna has finally made her appearance in the much-awaited and trending take of #ABSCBN on a #MarsRavelo classic," it said.

"In her @metromagph cover feature, Jane traces back her journey to this role of a lifetime and talks about selflessness and heroism."

“Lipad, Darna!” was the apt title of the climactic episode of the superhero series on Friday, which finally saw lead actress Jane de Leon flying in full battle gear as the iconic title character.

In the August 19 broadcast of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Narda (De Leon), an emergency medical technician on her first day on the job, undergoes a baptism of fire when an earthquake strikes Nueva Esperanza.

Driven by values of service and compassion for others — instilled in her by the “first Darna,” her late mother Leonor (Iza Calzado) — Narda stops at nothing to save those whose lives are in peril when a building crumbles due to the tremor.

De Leon’s transformation in full Darna regalia came three years after she was first introduced as the lead actress of ABS-CBN’s adaptation, which hurdled delays and a format change (from film to series) primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

