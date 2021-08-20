Vice Ganda turned emotional on "It's Showtime" after a discussion about faded love. ABS-CBN

Comedian and host Vice Ganda, just like everybody else, is afraid to experience losing affection from the person he loves.

Vice could not prevent himself from getting emotional during the segment “Reina Ng Tahanan” of “It’s Showtime” on Friday after talking about faded love with one of the contestants.

The mainstay host of the noontime show asked: “Paano mo malalaman kung yung araw-araw mong katabi sa kama at araw-araw kasabay mo kumain ay hindi na totoo ang kaniyang mga yakap at halik?”

The contestant gave some examples.

“Alam nyo po kahit na hindi na i-elaborate, mararamdaman at mararamdaman mo iyan. Kasi dumadating tayo sa punto na halimbawa pagkatapos natin kumain, matutulog na tayo, meron yang ginagawa [kagaya ng] ang tagal-tagal niyang pumasok,” ReiNanay Rebecca said.

“Dati niyayakap ka at may paa pa, ngayon pag naramdaman mong ang kaniyang yakap ay kamay na lang, wala na yung paa, magduda ka na. Pero pag dumating yung pagkakataon na wala na yung kamay at paa, hala napakahirap po sa damdamin yun.”

Vice replied how painful it is to experience waking up with your partner facing the other side of the bed.



“Ang lungkot nun 'no. Pag nakasanayan mo tapos binabalikan mo. Dati nung magkatabi kami, lahat ng bahagi ng katawan, nakapatong sayo tapos unti-unting nawawala. Tas isang araw gigising ka na lang magkatalikod na kayo,” the comedian quipped.

After the discussion, they moved on to the question and answer part but Vice remained bothered by the earlier topic.

He opened up again the issue which made his co-host Kim Chiu ask him if he had the same experience that traumatized him.

“Kapag nasa posisyon ka na masaya, pag naisip mo parang nakakatakot. Ayokong mangyari sa 'kin,” Vice answered.

The two hosts, then, turned over the show to other hosts to which Teddie Corpuz acknowledged how important the previous discussion was.

Vice hurriedly went to Corpuz and started to tear up, saying: “Ayoko mangyari yun.”

The “Everybody, Sing!” began to wipe his teary eyes before running to prevent himself from getting even more emotional but to no avail.

“Pag yung love story ang ganda, parang yung mga pinapanood mo sa pelikula ang ganda-ganda tas biglang may mga eksena na pinapakita yung montage kung gaano sila kasaya nung simula tapos unti-unting nagbabago. Ang lungkot,” Vice explained.

His co-hosts were quick to console him, with Ryan Bang standing beside him.

Vice Ganda is in a long-term relationship with co-host Ion Perez.