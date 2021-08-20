Da On (Choe Chan Yi, left), Tae Kyung (Lee Sae On, middle), and Shin Woo (Kang Yoo Seok, right) in the Korean drama series "Light On Me." Screenshot

This article contains spoilers of “Light On Me.”

MANILA — The recently concluded K-drama series “Light On Me” ticked all the boxes for an ideal love triangle storyline in a boys’ love (BL) series.

The web series revolves around shy and soft-spoken Tae Kyung (Lee Sae On) who attempts to socialize with others in Saebit Boys' High School council.

He meets and falls in love with the boy-next-door president of the council Da On (Choe Chan Yi) while struggling to work with the grumpy vice president Shin Woo (Kang Yoo Seok).

As they grow closer, Tae Kyung notices that Da On’s niceness seems similar to everyone, especially to So Hee (Yang Seo Hyun) from Saebit Girls' High School.

Da On and Tae Kyung’s closeness will bring tension in the school and So Hee will intentionally leak an intimate photo of the two.

Things take a 180 degree turn when Shin Woo starts to catch feelings for Tae Kyung and defends him from all the rumors surrounding them.

Shin Woo is confident of his own skin and not afraid of being criticized for his sexuality, while Da On, on the other hand, is a victim of internalized homophobia which made him conceal his feelings for Tae Kyung.

With both Da On and Shin Woo pursuing him, Tae Kyung will be bombarded with love and support in his endeavors but ultimately the person who stood beside him through all the hardships wins his heart.

