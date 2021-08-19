SB19, The Juans, AC lined up in PH YouTube FanFest

MANILA — SB19, The Juans, and AC Bonifacio are among the acts lined up in the upcoming Philippine edition of YouTube FanFest.

The virtual event will be streamed as three episodes from August 27 to 29 at 6 p.m. on the YouTube FanFest channel.

The first episode, “Island Life,” will put the spotlight on creators from Cebu. Medyo Maldito, Raphiel Shannon, and Snake Princess will tour fans around the island. Indai Allyn, G-FORCE and The Juans will join them, while Mikey Bustos will be part of all three episodes.

“Everyone is Beautiful” will meanwhile feature collaborations from lifestyle and beauty creators Bonifacio, About RAF, Hazel Quing, itsclaudineco, Lesha, Madam Ely, Raiza Contawi, ThatsBella, and Tita Krissy Achino.

For “The Finale,” some creators from the first two episodes will return, joining Benedict Cua, Chef RV Manabat, Natalia Guerrero, Niana Guerrero, Ranz Kyle, Reneé Dominique, Simpol, SB19, Team Lyqa, and Zack Tabudlo to “celebrate diversity, togetherness, and further surprise fans on YouTube in a special entertainment experience,” according to the platform.

“YouTube aims to be helpful by providing uplifting content to Filipinos who are staying safe indoors and to our frontline heroes wherever they are. We strive to do this while celebrating diversity and inclusion, bringing together people from several walks of life including creators from our beautiful Pride community and from regions beyond Metro Manila,” said Gabby Roxas, marketing head of Google Philippines.

“We hope this special edition YouTube FanFest will create moments of optimism and bring about a sense of unity online that we all need during this time.”