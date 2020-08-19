'Wow, that's my wife': Matteo Guidicelli praises Sarah Geronimo's work ethic

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli revealed he sometimes forgets that his wife Sarah Geronimo is the pop star that a lot of people, including several celebrities, look up to.

Many have noted how Geronimo practically transforms once she steps on stage.

“She is really something,” Guidicelli told G3 San Diego in an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday night.

Guidicelli said he sees this side of Geronimo when she’s working even if it’s just at home.

“If it wasn’t for ECQ or for this whole thing, [she’s probably] going to ‘ASAP’ [days before the show]. She’d be in the studio rehearsing, recording. But now, we don’t have the liberty of doing that,” he related.

“We have a studio here. For two days, she’s been inside the studio. She’d only come out for a meal. She’s recording for her ‘ASAP,’” he added.

Guidicelli said his wife’s work ethic explains why she is so good at what she does.

“She’s a perfectionist. People don’t know this. People don’t know how hard she works to perfect a song number. I am very proud of her. She’s her own engineer right now. She’s doing her own thing,” he said.

According to Guidicelli, even he is not spared when Geronimo goes into work mode.

“It’s incredible because when she’s on work mode, you cannot talk to her. Once she gets there, she’s so focused. Every time I see her perform on stage, wow, that’s my wife. I forget she’s the person I live with,” he gushed.

Guidicelli and Geronimo have been married for six months now, but they have been together for six years before they tied the knot.