Mariel Rodriguez, Robin Padilla mark 10th year as married couple

MANILA – Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla are celebrating their 10th year as a married couple.

On the day of their anniversary, both took to their social media pages to greet each other and reflect on the first decade of their marriage.

“A decade with you. Happy anniversary @robinhoodpadilla 10years and a long road ahead. Mahal kita,” Rodriguez wrote in her simple message for her husband.

Padilla, for his part, said he is hoping they could spend many more years together so they could fulfill all their dreams as a family.

“Panalangin ko na mabiyayaan pa tayo ng buhay at lakas para matupad pa natin ang lahat ng mga wedding rights na ating pinangarap. Tunay na walang tatalo sa adrenaline high ng pag-ibig at kasal every second of it is worship to the Almighty creator,” he said.

“Thank you my babe sa 10 taon na pagiging kapitan ng aking barko without your sailing patience matagal na akong na abandoned ship. Maraming maraming salamat,” he added.

Rodriguez and Padilla first had a Muslim wedding in Taj Mahal in India on August 19, 2010.

According to Padilla, they also had a Christian ceremony and they tied the knot for the third time in Igorot rites.