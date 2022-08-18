EXO's Xiumin announces debut solo album in September

Photo from SM Entertainment

More than a year after his military discharge in December 2020, EXO's Xiumin is finally releasing his long-awaited debut solo album in September.

Xiumin's agency, SM Entertainment, posted Thursday on its official social media accounts an exclusive report from the Korean news website, My Daily, confirming that "Xiumin is planning to release his first solo album at the end of September."

Kim Minseok -- his real name -- released his debut solo single "You" on SM Station following his military enlistment last May 2019.

While enlisted, the 32-year-old singer displayed not only his stunning vocals but his charismatic acting as he starred in the military musical together with his Shinee's Onew and EXO's D.O. in separate years.

Xiumin is a member of EXO's sub-unit, EXO-CBX. He also appeared previously in various projects including a collaboration with NCT Mark on an SM Station project, "Young & Free."

He also starred in a leading role in one of the most watched web dramas in 2015, "Falling for Challenge." He sang the OST "You Are The One," his first solo song.

After his discharge from the military, Xiumin was tapped to sing the "Mr. Queen" OST, "To My One and Only You."

Xiumin also starred as Orpheus in the Korean version of the multi-awarded musical "Hadestown."

Earlier in April this year, EXO celebrated its 10th year anniversary in a fan event in Jamsil Indoor Stadium in South Korea and was made available for international fans via online streaming.

Xiumin will be the seventh EXO member to make a solo debut album after Lay, Chen, Baekhyun, Suho, and D.O.

