MANILA — After their successful run as iWantTFC original titles, the romantic comedy series “Bola Bola” and “Run To Me” will be seen by more viewers as they make their way to television.

Two of your favorite kilig-serye is running back to you this August!



Back-to-back kilig ang hatid namin sa inyo dahil mapapanood n'yo na back-to-back ang #BolaBola at #RunToMe sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, at A2Z evey Sunday, 8PM!!pic.twitter.com/PXnWVSNIMM — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) August 17, 2022

Starring Francine Diaz, Akira Morishita, KD Estrada, and Ashton Salvador, “Bola Bola” premiered on iWantTFC in March and ran for six episodes.

Starting August 21, the JP Habac-helmed series will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

Meanwhile, “Run To Me,” which stars Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, will be broadcast on the same platforms and in the same time slot beginning September 11.

Also spanning six episodes, the Dwein Baltazar-directed series was originally released on iWantTFC in May.

The two iWantTFC originals follow “He’s Into Her,” among others, as titles from streaming service to be televised at a later date.

