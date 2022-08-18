'ASAP Natin 'To' to stage Las Vegas show in November

“ASAP Natin ‘To,” the Philippines’ longest-running concert variety program, will stage a show in Las Vegas in November, The Filipino Channel (TFC) announced on Thursday.

ASAP NATIN ‘TO LIVE IN Las Vegas! Witness world class entertainment from the renowned music icons and hottest new generation artists as they conquer the world stage this November 5, 2022. Save the date Kapamilya! pic.twitter.com/nW0vGcsOGj — The Filipino Channel (@KapamilyaTFC) August 18, 2022

“The long wait is over!” ABS-CBN’s global broadcasting company teased. “Get ready as the longest running Sunday variety show that toured the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and North America is coming to the City of Dreams, Las Vegas!”

Dubbed simply “ASAP Natin ‘To: Las Vegas,” the concert will be held on November 5. Its venue has yet to be announced.

The lineup of performers was not yet detailed, but TFC teased that “renowned music icons and hottest new-generation artists” will join the show.

The Las Vegas concert of “ASAP Natin ‘To” is the latest international offering of the ABS-CBN program since 2014.

Prior to the coronarvirus pandemic, the show had been holding at least one overseas production ever year, with the last being in Rome, Italy in November 2019.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” was originally scheduled to resume its international tour in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February 2022, but the concert was cancelled due to the global surge of COVID-19 cases at the time.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC