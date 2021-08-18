Hollywood and Asian community cheer for 'Shang-Chi' world premiere

It was a historic day for the Asian community in Hollywood when the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was held on Monday.

Actor Simu Liu, who headlines Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is the first Asian to lead a Marvel movie.

The film stars Simu Liu, the first Asian lead actor with his own Marvel superhero movie. Liu, whose breakout role was in the Canadian comedy series Kim's Convenience, revealed that never in his wildest dreams did he think that he will get to be where he is now.

"I watch the Oscars every single year. I watched as many of the nominated movies as I could. I just loved movies and I loved show business so I never thought that I would be a part of it in a meaningful way, but life has a crazy way of throwing curveballs at us," said Liu.

Actor Benedict Wong asserts Marvel's 'Asian Assemble' is historic.

Meanwhile, for Benedict Wong, who delivered memorable performances in Dr. Strange, Avengers: Infinity war, and Avengers: Endgame, it is high time to have an Asian story centered in the Marvel universe. "[I'm] happy to be involved in the Marvel Universe since six, seven years ago. But then when you think about it, it was quite lonely being the only Asian," admitted Wong. "Obviously, we had Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and now Gemma Chan. But to be in this Asian Assemble, this is incredible. It's historic."

Amidst rising cases of Covid-19 in many parts of the US, Shang-Chi's premiere followed strict safety procedures, including onsite COVID-19 testing. Unlike other big world premieres before the pandemic, only less than 20 news outlets in the U.S. and news wires were invited by Disney and Marvel.