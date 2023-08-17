MANILA -- Screen veterans Maricel Soriano and Roderick Paulate have started shooting their upcoming movie "In His Mother's Eyes."

The two stars started shooting last week based on the photos uploaded on social media by B617 Management.

"In His Mother's Eyes" marks the comeback reunion movie of Soriano and Paulate, who are real-life good friends.

Directed by FM Reyes, the film also stars Ogie Diaz, LA Santos, Vivoree Esclito, Elyson de Dios, and Maila Gumila.

Soriano and Paulate have worked in films like "Gorio En Tekla," "Jack En Poy" and "Inday Inday sa Balitaw" with the late Susan Roces.