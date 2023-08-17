Inka Magnaye is Scarab in the Philippine release of "Blue Beetle." Handout/File



MANILA -- Inka Magnaye still can't believe that she got to hear her voice in a DC movie.

The content creator was tapped to voice the Scarab in the Philippine release of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Blue Beetle."

"The emotions going through me when I heard my voice on the big screen last night left me speechless," Magnaye said in a Facebook post.

"Me! In a DC movie! And my whole family was there! And some lines were in Filipino!" she added.

Magnaye went on to share her thoughts about "Blue Beetle," saying it is a movie that Filipino viewers will truly appreciate.

"My voice aside, the movie was so much fun. It was cool, exciting kinda retro (felt some '93 nostalgia), hella funny, and highly relatable especially to a Filipino audience!" she said, as she invited the public to watch the newly released film.

Magnaye is known to many as the woman behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

She has also a podcast called "Sleeping Pill With Inka."

According to Warner Bros. Philippines, Magnaye is the first Philippine-based Filipino talent to do voiceover work in a DC film.