The stars of "Third World Romance" walked the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere of their movie.

Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon led the cast as they made a stylish entrance at the event.

Also present were their co-stars Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouete, Brian Black, and Lady Morgana.

Aside from the cast, several Kapamilya stars also attended the red-carpet premiere to support the movie.

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Third World Romance” is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The Black Sheep film marks the first time Aquino and Dizon are paired onscreen.