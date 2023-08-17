Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Stars attend 'Third World Romance' red carpet premiere

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 12:58 PM

The stars of "Third World Romance" walked the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere of their movie.

Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon led the cast as they made a stylish entrance at the event. 

Also present were their co-stars Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouete, Brian Black, and Lady Morgana.

Aside from the cast, several Kapamilya stars also attended the red-carpet premiere to support the movie.

IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 1
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 2
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 3
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 4
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 5
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 6
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 7
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 8
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 9
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 10
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 11
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 12
IN PHOTOS: Stars attend &#39;Third World Romance&#39; premiere 13

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Third World Romance” is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The Black Sheep film marks the first time Aquino and Dizon are paired onscreen.

