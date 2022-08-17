Photos from HBO Go.

MANILA — "Drag Na!"

The queens of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" channeled Darna in their first mini challenge.

In their photo shoot, the queens shouted "Drag Na" and transformed from their entrance looks into the iconic superhero now portrayed by Jane de Leon.

They were lifted into the air to mimic the flying poses of Darna as photographed by BJ Pascual and directed by Paolo Ballesteros.

Eva Le Queen and Minty Fresh impressed the judges with their poses but Xilohuette, Prince, and Lady Morgana seemed to miss the mark.

Marina Summers impressed the judges with her villain Black Darna look and fierce poses and won the challenge and P20,000.

Hosted by Ballesteros, the debut season also features Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” is set to air starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

Darna’s TV return came three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

