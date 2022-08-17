MANILA -- After five years in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," actress Angel Aquino finally bade goodbye to her character as Gen. Diana Olegario.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aquino said she will never forget her character in the hit series, which aired its finale last Friday, August 15.

She added that she learned a lot from her character, and reminded her of the importance of love for country.

"Before I change my suit, I want to say goodbye to the patriotic, selfless, strongest, toughest, most courageous woman I had the honor of being. Because of you I remembered to love our country, and I learned to fight. The fire we created together will forever burn in my soul," Aquino said.

"Hindi kita makakalimutan, General. Saludo. Now rock and roll in Probinsyano heaven," she added.

In the last episode of the series, Aquino's character sacrificed her life to protect the show's lead, Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin), and President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago).

In a previous video uploaded by the show's producer Dreamscape Entertainment, Aquino said she is proud to be part of "Ang Probinsyano."

"Nakaka-proud na naging bahagi ako nito. Hindi matatawaran 'yung mga naging experiences ko sa show na ito. Marami akong natutunan, it really challenged me a lot," she said.

