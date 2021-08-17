BGYO’s Akira, Nate, Mikki, Gelo, and JL appear in a teaser for their comeback single ‘The Baddest.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Amid high anticipation leading up to its comeback single, BGYO ranked No. 1 in the global Next Big Sound chart this week, putting it on course as a likely act to debut in the Billboard 200 list in the coming year.

BGYO topped the August 16 list of the Pandora Predictions Chart, which is compiled using data from Next Big Sound.

The chart includes acts based on “their likelihood of success, as measured by our patented predictive algorithm,” including streaming on Pandora and social media buzz.

Next Big Sound’s data compilation “aims to predict which artists are most likely to hit the Billboard 200 chart for the first time within a year,” according to Pandora Predictions’ official page.

EXCITEMENT IS REAL.@bgyo_ph MAKES A COMEBACK & GOES STRAIGHT TO NO.1 ON @pandoramusic PREDICTIONS CHART.



Check-out the chart here : https://t.co/gyXSzv0nC6 pic.twitter.com/R8qIYcocjU — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) August 17, 2021

BGYO’s strong showing in the chart comes a few days before the release of its comeback single, “The Baddest,” which was teased two weeks ahead of its August 20 premiere.

Through its official social media channels, BGYO has been releasing teasers, including individual introductions of members Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki.

“The Baddest” will mark BGYO’s fifth original song since its January debut, following “The Light,” “Feel Good Pilipinas,” “He’s Into Her,” and “Runnin.’”

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before being launched, is also gearing up for a full-length album and a joint concert with its sister group BINI later this year.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC