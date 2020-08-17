Lea, Sarah, Bamboo, apl thank viewers as 'Voice Teens 2' ends

MANILA – Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo Manalac and apl.de.ap gave their heartfelt messages as another season of “The Voice of the Philippines” came to a close on Sunday.

After making history by naming four new teen winners, the superstar coaches all expressed how grateful they are that Kapamilya viewers have continued to support “The Voice” through the years.

Apl.de.ap, in particular, was happy that the show and the audiences welcomed him back with open arms this season.

“Napakaswerte ko dahil nakilala ko ang ilan sa mga pinaka-talented na artist ng 'Voice Philippines' sa ating bansa. With hard work and love and the support of their families, I know they will go a long way. I’ve truly enjoyed myself being back on 'The Voice.' See you soon again, mga Kapamilya,” he said.

Manalac, for his part, said it makes him happy that through the show, they were able to celebrate and showcase yet again “not just one kind of singer but all singers, all singing styles and all genres of music.”

“Mga Kapamilya, thank you for being with us this season and for all the seasons of 'The Voice,'” he said. “'Yung mga teen artists natin this season, they are great examples and we hope na-inspire nila kayo to go out there and express who you are, to be your real self. Until next time, mga Kapamilya.”

For Geronimo, it meant a lot that the audiences did not cease in patronizing the program despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mga Kapamilya, maraming maraming salamat po dahil pinatuloy niyo kami sa inyong mga puso at inyong mga tahanan nitong mga nakaraang buwan. Salamat po sa ipinakita niyong pagmamahal at suporta sa aming programa lalo na sa aming mga teen artists,” she said.

Geronimo is hoping the teen edition of “The Voice” served as an inspiration to the younger generation to never stop dreaming despite the difficulties that may come their way.

“Sana po ay nagsilbi silang inspirasyon lalo na sa mga kabataan na huwag tumigil mangarap. Kahit matumba, tuloy ang laban. Mga Kapamilya, mahal na mahal po namin kayo. Hanggang sa susunod po nating pagkikita,” she said.

Meanwhile, Salonga said it has truly been an honor for her to be part of “The Voice” which never stops in finding remarkable talent.

She added that she also feels privileged to have gotten the chance to work again with some of the best people in the entertainment industry.

“My fellow coaches Sarah, apl, Bamboo, you guys have just been nothing but spectacular. At sa lahat po sa inyo, marami pong salamat sa pagsuporta sa amin throughout the years. We truly have enjoyed bringing ‘The Voice’ to all of you. Thank you so much for being there for us and being there with us. Mga Kapamilya maraming maraming salamat po,” she said.

The second teen edition of “The Voice of the Philippines” started in January.

It halted production in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its return was further held off with the government shutdown of ABS-CBN's broadcast operations in May.

After a three-month pause, the show hit the play button again in June, resuming its search for the next singing champion, via the Kapamilya Channel.

The two-part finale of “The Voice of the Philippines” aired on Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel.

It hailed as winners Heart Salvador from Manalac’s team, Cydel Gabutero from Salonga’s team, Isang Manlapaz from apl.de.ap’s team, and Kendra Aguirre from Geronimo’s team.