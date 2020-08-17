Itchyworms to perform in UK-based Gotobeat Online Summer Festival

MANILA – OPM rock band Itchyworms was recently picked from among dozens of applicants from around the world to join the upcoming Gotobeat Online Summer Festival.

Powered by gigmit, the UK-based online music festival will happen on August 19 and 20. It serves as an answer to the lack of live music in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Performing alongside Itchyworms are other international acts such as Demsky from Japan, Reality Club from Indonesia, May Zic from Israel, and Zkeletonz, Lulalong, Dimaggio Jones, and Kaprica all from the UK.

With tickets starting at £5, Gotobeat will deliver all their performances straight to the audiences’ devices.