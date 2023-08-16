Ben&Ben, Adie to headline Davao Aurora Music Festival

Davao Aurora Music Festival is scheduled on October 28. Handout

Davaoeños and everyone residing down south are in for a treat in October as the Aurora Music Festival is set to make history in the Mindanao region.

This as organizers of the music festival announced the first-ever Davao Aurora Music Festival and Hot Air Balloon Display on October 28 at the Crocodile Park Concert Grounds Davao Riverfront, which will provide the perfect backdrop for a day of musical euphoria and awe-inspiring visuals.

Bannering the event in Davao is the popular OPM band Ben&Ben alongside trending artists Adie and Zack Tabudlo -- who are all expected to serenade music aficionados with their heartwarming melodies and soulful tunes that have captivated Filipinos.

The Davao Aurora Music Festival is described as family-friendly affair, open to music enthusiasts of all ages including children under 3 years old but must accompanied by an adult on a 1:1 ratio.

The festival will also be highlighted by hot air balloon displays which will put attendees on an adventure in the sky as the balloons adorned with special characters for AURORA Mode transform the atmosphere into a "magical wonderland."

Dubbed as a celebration of music, culture, and artistic expression, the Davao Aurora Music Festival is also putting the spotlight on the city's vibrant cultural landscape.

Festival ticket prices are P1,000 for Gold and P3,000 for SVIP. It will go on sale starting August 16.