Thai singer BamBam. Photo: Instagram/@bambam1a

Ready your wallets, Ahgases! The seat map and ticketing details for Thai singer BamBam's upcoming concert in the Philippines have been announced.

The artist, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group GOT7, will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum on September 22 as part of his "Area 52" tour.

On Tuesday, promoter iMe Philippines revealed the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP - P12,000

CAT 1 - P9,000

CAT 2 - P6,000

CAT 3 - P4,000

2023-2024 BamBam 1ST WORLD TOUR [AREA 52] in MANILA



Phillipines IGOT7! Time to get ready with BamBam on 22nd September. 🥳



VIP Pre-Sale will be available on Ticketnet from 20 August, 10AM!



🔗 https://t.co/5Wuy6wtuvU.



Public Sale will be available from 27 August, 10AM.



Let's… pic.twitter.com/ztQAUYCHB8 — iMe Philippines (@ImePhilippines) August 15, 2023

A VIP pre-sale will take place through Ticketnet on August 20, while the public sale starts on August 27, according to the promoter.

Earlier this year, BamBam dropped his first album "Sour & Sweet," spawning the lead single of the same title.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.