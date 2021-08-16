Vina Morales shares daughter Ceana’s latest achievement

MANILA — “Marry Me, Marry You” actress Vina Morales is a proud mother as she shared on Sunday the academic achievement of her 12-year-old daughter, Ceana.

On Instagram, Morales posted photos of her family’s celebration after Ceana finished her elementary studies.

“Happy graduation anak,” she wrote. “I am very proud of you anak, you are entering junior high now. As your mother, I am the happiest. Wishing you a very bright future.”

“Always thankful to God for giving you in my life. I am the luckiest coz you have such a kind heart. I know that you will have a great future ahead of you. Never stop learning and always give your best. I love you anak,” she said.

Morales is raising Ceana, her only child with her estranged former partner Cedric Lee, as a single mother.

“Proud ako sa sarili ko,” Morales said of being a single parent in a February interview on “Magandang Buhay.” “Pinagmamalaki ko kasi lumalaki ‘yung anak ko nang mabuting bata. Happy ako at thankful ako, maski ako lang mag-isa [ang] nagpapalaki sa anak ko.”

“Thankful ako kasi napakasimple ng anak ko. Talagang hindi siya mareklamo. Nararamdaman naman niya na mahal na mahal ko siya at lahat ng ginagawa ko ay para sa kaniya. Siguro kuntento na siya.”