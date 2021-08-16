‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ stars Coco Martin as the iconic Cardo. He is also the series’ creative head and one of its directors. ABS-CBN

MANILA — It’s official: Cardo Dalisay, the iconic character portrayed by Coco Martin, is set to leap to a sixth year on air, as ABS-CBN unveiled on Monday the logo of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” for its upcoming season.

The new title card features an emblem, notably with six stars, and the letter “A,” for Agila, the group headed by Cardo in his crusade against crime and corruption.

Martin, who is also the creative head and one of the series’ directors, expressed gratitude to Filipino viewers for sustaining its popularity across half a decade, and across broadcast platforms.

“Iyan ang Pilipino, marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob kung anuman iyong ibinigay sa ‘yo, kung anuman ang ginawang maganda sa ‘yo, at mahirap kalimutan iyon. Habang buhay kong tatanawin na utang na loob,” he said.

The primetime drama premiered on Channel 2, ABS-CBN’s now-shuttered free television platform, on September 28, 2015. “Ang Probinsyano” had been the consistent No. 1 TV show in the Philippines, before it migrated fully to digital in July 2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

Cardo would then mark numerous milestones in terms of concurrent viewership online — or those watching its live stream at the same time — from some 50,000 for its digital debut, to over 150,000 on YouTube alone in June 2021.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming service of ABS-CBN on YouTube and Facebook, “Ang Probinsyano” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

The Kapamilya program also started airing in over 40 international territories in Africa this year, in addition to neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the lead up to its sixth anniversary, “Ang Probinsyano” has been teasing major changes, with the back-to-back announcements of Jane de Leon’s departure to start filming the superhero series “Darna,” and the casting of Julia Montes, Martin’s rumored real-life partner, as Cardo’s latest leading lady.

Martin has likened the revamp to creating a pilot episode anew, with a new set of cast members accompanying Montes’ arrival in the series.

“Hindi ko ma-imagine na ako, personally, ay aalis,” Martin said. “Kasi magsarado man ang kumpanya, ‘yung pagmamahal ko, hindi ko makakalimutan. Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yung ginawa nila sa buhay ko at sa mga tao. Sobrang ipaglalaban ko ‘to.”