‘Hello, Stranger’ sequel announced; film to continue hit BL series

Virtual conference on KTX.ph unpacks surprises for fans

‘Hello, Stranger’ lead stars JC Alcantara and Tony Labrusca meet in person during the series’ ‘Finale Fancon’ on Sunday. KTX.ph

MANILA — A sequel to “Hello, Stranger,” the hit boys’ love (BL) series starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara, is underway, the actors announced Sunday during a virtual conference that gathered thousands of fans.

The sequel will be a feature-length film, and will continue the love story of Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico (Alcantara) as seen in the 8-part digital series that streamed for free on Facebook and YouTube from June to August.

Returning to helm the project is director Petersen Vargas, who had set out to “normalize” gay love stories on screen, specifically presented as romantic comedy, with “Hello, Stranger.”

The pandemic-set series, written by Patrick Valencia, followed college students Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico (Alcantara), whose relationship grows from reluctant project partners, close friends, to conflicted romantic interests.

Told mostly virtually — with the coronavirus lockdown factoring in the story — “Hello, Stranger” saw character milestones unfold through video calls, from Xavier’s breakup with his girlfriend Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), to Mico’s heartwarming confession to his friends (Vivoree Esclito, Miguel Almendras, Patrick Quiroz).

Eased lockdown measures, however, allowed for a number of scenes to be filmed traditionally, with Xavier and Mico meeting face to face.

The sequel will be filmed entirely in person with the rest of the cast members, the lead actors said. Without giving dates, Alcantara teased that cameras will be rolling “soon.”

The cast members of ‘Hello, Stranger’ are interviewed about the series during a portion of the virtual fan conference. KTX.ph

The announcement of the followup happened during the series’ well-attended “Finale Fancon,” after the advanced screening of the final episode. (The regular streaming is scheduled on August 19.)

The virtual event, held via KTX.ph, featured fan interviews with the cast members, music performances from the cast, as well as a quiz segment inspired by the “Labanang Lockdown” game as seen in the series.

It also launched a single from Labrusca and Alcantara: their duet of the theme song “Kahit Na Anong Sabihin Ng Iba,” originally by Seth Fedelin.

The “Finale Fancon” is the first of many digital events lined up on KTX.ph. Prior to the exclusive stream, a teaser announcing a concert series was shown, listing the likes of Daniel Padilla, Morissette, Moira dela Torre, and Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber.