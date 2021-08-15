MANILA – ABS-CBN’s hit inspirational series, Huwag Kang Mangamba, has been nominated at this year’s ContentAsia Awards.

It is competing in the Best Drama Series/Telefilm made for a Single Asian Market category alongside “Barangay 143 Season 2” of August Media Holdings; “Distopia” of Mediacorp Pte Ltd and Konxepz Productions Pte Ltd; “Dream Raider” of WarnerMedia; and “To Me, It’s Simply You” of BEC World Co Ltd.

According to ContentAsia Awards’ official website, this category “focuses on drama created for a specific market in Asia” and entries will be judged on their “relevance and suitability for the one specific market for which the program was made.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is only one of the two entries from the Philippines that has been nominated.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” debuted last March 22. It takes its title from the Christian song penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

The series stars Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

Just last month, it was announced that Ian Veneracion, Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Vivoree Esclito, Richard Quan and Andrea del Rosario are also joining the series.

Directed by Manny Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

The winners of the 2021 ContentAsia Awards will be announced on August 27.