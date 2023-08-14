Thai actor Tor Thanapob said Sunday he hopes to work with P-pop boy group SB19. Photo from @wondernewwie and SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — Thai actor Tor Thanapob hopes to work with P-pop boy group SB19.

In a press conference Sunday for his fan meeting in Quezon City, Tor praised Pablo for his voice.

"I would like to work with the idol group SB19, if I have the chance. I love Pablo's voice so much, it's really good," Tor told reporters.

Tor also surprised his fans with a performance of the group's hit song "Mapa" dressed in a barong Tagalog.

"I want to tell my Filipino fans, thank you so much for loving my projects, and I hope you keep on supporting me on my next, next, next projects," he said.

Tor rose to fame as Phai in the hit coming-of-age series "Hormones" for three season and went on to become one of Thailand's top actors with the "Project S" series and "In Family We Trust."

He was last seen as Khatha in the series "Midnight Museum" this year.

RELATED VIDEO: