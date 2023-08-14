LOOK: Kristel Fulgar snaps photos with idol Seo In Guk

Selfies of Filipino actress Kristel Fulgar with her idol, South Korean singer-actor Seo In-Guk. Photo: Instagram/@kristelfulgar

Filipino actress Kristel Fulgar fulfilled her fangirl dreams as she took photos with South Korean singer-actor Seo In Guk, who recently went to the Philippines for a fan meeting.

On Instagram, Fulgar shared on Monday her selfies with Seo, which appear to be taken at the backstage of the New Frontier Theater where the "Reply 1997" star mounted his fan meeting last Saturday.

"But still... I was a successful fan," Fulgar wrote in the post's caption.

Fulgar, who studied the Korean language in South Korea, was supposed to host Seo's fan meeting. But hours before the event, she announced that she would no longer push through with the gig, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

"While I am saddened by this turn of events, I understand that decisions are made beyond our control," said Fulgar, who still attended the fan meeting.

The exact reason why Fulgar did not host the event remains unclear. She was replaced by former radio DJ and "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karen Bordador.

Last year, Fulgar was able to do a virtual interview with Seo as part of promotions for his single album "Love&Love." The exchange was uploaded on Fulgar's YouTube channel.

