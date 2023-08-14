PHILIPPINES - Nagsanib pwersa ang ABS-CBN Global at KAMP, South Korea-based immersive entertainment sa paghahandog ng hit OPM at KPOP artists. Magsasama sa kaabang-abang na PH music festival na gaganapin sa November 3 sa MOA Arena na ON MUSIC FESTIVAL sina Moira Dela Torre at Darren Espanto kasama ni SUHO ng EXO at ng Korea’s hottest rising band na Wave to Earth.

Gaganapin na sa November 3 sa MOA Arena ang ON MUSIC FESTIVAL

"ABS-CBN is honored to partner with KAMP in bringing together the superstars of Korea and the Philippines on one stage," pahayag ni ABS-CBN Global CEO Aldrin M. Cerrado.

“It’s exciting to finally announce this new one-of-a-kind festival experience that we have been planning with our partners at ABS-CBN Global for a long time. The word 온 (ON) has several meanings including ‘all, entire’, ‘warm’, and ‘100’ in native Korean. We created ON MUSIC FESTIVAL with hopes of launching a new experience that celebrates the diversity of love and music,” sabi naman ni KAMP CEO Tim Kim.

Para sa iba pang detalye ng music fest at sa mga gustong magpabook ng ticket bisitahin ang link na ito.