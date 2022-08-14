Meet the top 12 contestants of 'Idol Philippines' season 2

MANILA - The remaining six contestants of the second season of "Idol Philippines" were announced on Sunday to complete the Top 12.

The contestants who made it to the next round include Nisha Bedana from Las Piñas City; Delly Cuales, Isabela Ryssi Avila and Trisha Gomez from Cavite; and Ann Raniel and Misha de Leon from Laguna.

All six female hopefuls earned their spot after they individually performed before judges Gary Valenciano, Moira dela Torre, Regine Velasquez and Chito Miranda.

They joined Drei Sugay, Anthony Meneses, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia, and Bryan Chong, who were announced as part of the top 12 during the competition's Saturday episode.

The top 12 will now compete in the competition's next round which is the "Live Gala." For this round, viewers will have a role in deciding who advances in the singing contest.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.