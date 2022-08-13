Billie Eilish arrives in Manila for MoA concert

MANILA – Billie Eilish on Friday night hinted at her arrival in the country, ahead of her concert at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday night.

"See you tomorrow!" the 20-year-old multiple Grammy winner said on IG stories, taking a photo of the façade at the arena with the pinned location at Manila, Philippines.

The Manila stop is part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour," announced last June.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines handles the event.

Eilish was set for a Philippine visit in September 2020 for the Manila leg of her “Where Do We Go? World Tour", which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish's album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" earned her the Grammys grand slam, and was the first to achieve the feat since Christopher Cross in 1981.