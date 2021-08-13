Vice Ganda’s mother, Rosario Viceral, cries after being surprised with a new home by the comedy superstar. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — Vice Ganda’s mother was in disbelief, and repeatedly asked whether she was the target of a prank, when the comedy superstar surprised his family with a brand new house.

Vice Ganda unveiled the surprise on the occasion of his sister’s birthday, Tina, as seen in the comedian’s vlog released on Friday.

He led his family members to believe they were merely having dinner to celebrate. They were instead brought to the house, without knowing they own it.

“Welcome to your new home, Viceral family,” read a balloon decoration on the wall in a living room area.

Rosario Viceral, Vice Ganda’s mother, was visibly shocked by the announcement, with Tina asking numerous times whether the surprise was a prank.

Rosario, too, kept repeating the question, apparently unable to process that she had a new home.

Twelve members of the Viceral family, excluding Vice Ganda, had been sharing a home in Tambunting, Manila for 12 years, according to his niece, Camille.

Both Camille and Rosario had tearful hugs with Vice Ganda, with the latter telling her son she could not form the right words to thank him.

“Hindi ko masabi,” she said.

“Wala ka namang dapat sabihin. Just be happy. You deserve this,” Vice Ganda said.

The three-level house has seven rooms and a swimming pool, based on what was shown and mentioned in the vlog.

Tina described her sibling’s birthday gift as “surreal.”

“Ang bongga mo lang dito. Walang enough na words to say thank you sa ‘yo. Kaya ang bongga ni God sa iyo, kasi ang bongga mo rin sa amin,” she said, turning emotional.

Explaining his decision to gift his family a new home, Vice Ganda spoke of the “uncertainty” of life, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Meron na rin akong fear na, ‘Oh my God, ako kaya, kailan ako babawiin? Sino pa kaya ‘yung mas malalapit pa na mawawala?’ Kaya bago pa mangyari ‘yun, hangga’t kaya kong magbigay ng masayang memory o magandang regalo sa kanila, gagawin ko na. Hindi ko alam kung nandoon pa ako bukas, next month, o next year.

“Sobra naman ‘yung ipon ko. Sino’ng makikinabang? E ‘di kami-kami rin naman. Gusto ko maramdaman ng family ko, ma-experience nila ‘yung sarap hangga’t nabubuhay ako, hangga’t nabubuhay sila. Gusto kong maramdaman namin lahat ‘yung masarap, ‘yung masaya, ‘yung maganda.

“Napaka precious sa akin ng panahon, kaya ayoko na mag-aksaya. Hangga’t may time, gusto kong makagawa at makapagbigay ng magandang pakiramdam sa pamilya ko,” he said.

Vice Ganda, who made his showbiz breakthrough in 2009 via ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” and has since been dubbed the country’s “phenomenal star,” said he wishes the same opportunities would be given to those willing to work hard for a better life.

“Sana lahat mabigyan din ng magagandang oportunidad sa buhay, para maka experience din ng sarap ng buhay. Sana lahat daanan ng suwerte,” he said.

“Pinaka masarap na pakiramdam ‘yung alam mo na ang pamilya mo, masaya.”



