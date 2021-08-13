Mark your calendars, K-pop sensation ITZY is making its highly-anticipated comeback in September.

On Friday, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna dropped a poster for "CRAZY IN LOVE," the girl group's very first full-length album.

The upcoming release, which will feature "LOCO" as the title track, is due on September 24 at 1 p.m.

"CRAZY IN LOVE" follows the idols' 4 EPs — “Guess Who," "Not Shy," "IT'z Icy," and "IT'z me."

The quintet, which was dubbed the hottest rookie girl group in K-pop after they won their very first music show trophy on Mnet's M! Countdown just nine days after their debut in 2019, is fast becoming a driving force in the Hallyu wave thats been taking over the global music scene.

In May, "Guess Who" landed ITZY on the Billboard 200, which measures the most popular albums in the United States, the world’s largest music market, for the very first time.

Their hit singles "In The Morning" and "Not Shy," meanwhile, entered Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 34 and No. 124.

The girl group is also a frequent mainstay on Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Songs Sales ranking, where ITZY successfully charted three of their mini-albums and six of their singles in the top 10.

Their forthcoming album “CRAZY IN LOVE” will be available in six versions. Along with the CD, each set will also include a photo book, a sticker pack, a lyric paper, and a Polaroid photograph.

Those who pre-order will also be gifted with an OOTD standing card, a special card set, and a poster.