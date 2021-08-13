Ivana Alawi and Bretman Rock make cameo appearances in Bella Poarch’s music video for ‘Inferno.’ Screenshot

MANILA — Social media sweetheart Ivana Alawi is among the personalities with a cameo appearance in TikTok star Bella Poarch’s latest music video.

In the music video for “Inferno” released on Friday, Alawi appears briefly as one of the guests at a hotel party, seen at the 2:38 mark.

“Don’t blink,” Alawi captioned her Instagram post showing her outfit in the video. “Did you spot someone familiar in @bellapoarch new MV?”

“Congrats babe! So glad to have been able to join you, even for a quick glance… Make sure to watch her newest MV Inferno! Cheers!”

Poarch, who is Filipino, tapped a third compatriot to make a cameo appearance in “Inferno” -- YouTube sensation and beauty guru Bretman Rock.

Both Alawi and Bretman Rock are credited at the end of the video, alongside other personalities.

“Inferno” is Poarch’s follow-up to her debut single, “Build a Bitch,” whose music video similarly featured cameos from several stars.

The sophomore release, which features Sub Urban, is about Poarch’s past experience of sexual assault, she said in a comment on the official YouTube upload.

“As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now.

“I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all,” she wrote.

