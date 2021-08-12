Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles team up anew in 'Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending'

Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles during the shoot of 'Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending.' Handout

MANILA -- “Comfortable” is the ideal word for real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles, who are working together anew this time in “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending,” megged by writer-director Irene Emma Villamor.

“Nakatulong ‘yun sa mga ibang scenes,” Napoles told ABS-CBN News. “Pero para na rin maging grounded ang character, hindi kami dapat comfortable.

“Ang mahirap kasi doon, ayaw naming mag-result sa masyadong pagiging comfortable sa isa’t isa, especially for the roles that we are portraying.”

Not every real-life couple are given a project together. But Molina and Napoles are fortunate. The film is their third team-up following “Jowable” (2019) and the more recent “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam.” The two films were directed by Darryl Yap.

“Iba ang genre ng pelikulang “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending,’” Napoles explained. “Para ibigay sa amin na kilala para mag-portray ng usual pegs na binibigay sa amin. We are actually waiting for that moment and for that chance na mabigyan ng ganitong role.

“Nabigyan naman kami ng pagkakataon ni Direk Irene. This is a big chance for us to show what we are capable to do.”

Meanwhile, Molina had to balance acting out certain scenes with her and Napoles. Although some scenes were apparently easy, Villamor even had to remind Molina to tone down her emotions.

“Direk Irene had to talk to me and remind me, ‘Hindi ikaw si Kim dito,’” Molina said. “May mga scenes na masyado kong napapakita na mahal ko siya. Pagdating naman sa pag-ibig na mga eksena at malalalim, it was easy for us. Makikita niyo naman sa mga mata.”

The two stars refuse to compare Villamor with their erstwhile director, Yap. “No comparison between Direk Darryl and Direk Irene,” Molina insisted. “Magkaiba sila ng process at sistema. Iba ang flavor ng pagkakasulat ng character namin dito at excited kami.”

When Molina and Napoles were told they were going to do a film with Villamor, they were both very excited. Molina first did “Camp Sawi” with Villamor back in 2016.

The director also delivered such memorable films as “Meet Me in St. Gallen” (2018), “Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story” (2018), “Ulan” (2019) and “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020).

“May kaba, pagkatapos ng Anne Curtis, Bela Padilla, tapos kami,” Molina said. “Direk, sure ka? Nilaban niya kami talaga. Grabe may tiwala sa amin si Direk. Binigay naman ang 100 percent namin.

“My very first movie na kasama ako sa poster, ‘Camp Sawi,’ kay Direk Irene ‘yun. May pressure dito sa ‘Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending,’ but at the same time wala. Mahirap explain. Habang nandoon kami sa set, it’s like a group of friends na nagtutulungan kami.”

Molina cannot be thankful enough that she is working again in a film project with Napoles, whom he considers her senior in acting, since she started as a singer.

“Tinitignan ko pa din ang sarili ko na isang bagong artista,” Molina asserted. “Hindi maramot mag-share si Jerald kung ano ang alam niya especially if it’s very technical. He’s very open kapag may questions ako.

“He’s there kahit hindi bilang boyfriend kung hindi as a co-actor. Ganu’n ang relationship namin from theater. He would help me with the script and with my choices along the way.”

Molina and Napoles enjoyed their lockdown filming in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

“They were able to give justice to their respective characters,” said Villamor. “Sa kanila ako humihingi ng tulong how to interpret the characters kasi mahuhusay sila. Ang laki ng input nila in treating the characters of Mylene and Martin.”

Ridley Scott’s “Thelma and Louise” (1991) was Villamor’s indirect peg while writing the story of “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending.”

“Iniyakan ko ‘yun at maraming beses ko pinanood paulit-ulit,” Villamor said. “‘Yun ang nasa isip ko when I was writing this story. Si Mylene at Martin, hindi sila ang usual characters na nakikita natin sa love story.

“These are people na masasama silang tao. Bibigyan mo ng love story. The characters of Martin and Mylene deserve a movie.”

With their subsequent film projects, Molina and Napoles are not worried about over-exposure. “Nowadays, you have to be over-exposed,” Napoles maintained. “Ang transition ng content ngayon napakabilis. Pwede kang maging relevant ngayon, bukas hindi na. It’s necessary for an actor to be exposed all the time.”

“Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending” has the original theme, “Hatid,” rendered by The Juans. The film will be shown on KTX.Ph and Vivamax starting August 13.