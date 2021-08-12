Global sensation BTS has been on an unstoppable record-breaking spree since they blasted their 2020 smash hit "Dynamite."

On Thursday, MTV Video Music Awards announced RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook earned a total of 5 nominations, including the coveted Song of the Year, becoming the very first all-Asian act to achieve the momentous feat.

The septet's disco-pop "Dynamite" will be competing with megastars Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, and Silk Sonic's “Leave The Door Open,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," Dua Lipa's “Levitating," as well as Olivia Rodrigo's “drivers license."

Meanwhile, the supergroup's 2021 summer anthem "Butter" clinched four nods -- Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.

ARMY, the Bangtan boys' massive fanbase, immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the pop icon for clinching the most nominations for any group this year.

Along with the pouring congratulations, however, were tweets expressing their disappointment that BTS was again ignored for the famed Artist of the Year.

ARMYs have criticized on several occasions Western award-giving bodies, such as the Grammys, for bypassing the South Korean group for major categories.

Thousands of fans retaliated at the snub by citing the septet's eye-popping track record and trending "BTS Artist of the Century" instead.

BTS undoubtedly boast figures that show they are one of the most accomplished music acts in the world.

To date, BTS has tallied a total of 19 frames at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, making them the group with most weeks spent atop.

Their dance-pop “Butter,” the best-selling download in the U.S for the first half of the year and the first song in the country to reach over a million purchases in 2021, meanwhile, holds the longest-charting No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and Digital Song Sales chart.

The septet made history as the first group to replace themselves on both rankings with songs that both started at No. 1, after "Permission to Dance," claimed the top spot for a week.

The South Koreans' also set a new all-time record for most weeks spent simultaneously occupying the top tiers of the Digital Song Sales chart, when their latest releases occupied the top No. 1 and No. 2 rankings.

"Permission to Dance," the group's third English title co-written by "Bad Habits" singer Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, and producers Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews, also snagged the No. 1 mark in over 90 countries on iTunes.

Meanwhile, on YouTube,"Butter" smashed four records previously held by “Dynamite," including most viewers for the premiere of a video, most viewers for the premiere of a music video, most viewed music video in 24 hours, and most viewed music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, the Guinness World Records confirmed.

BTS had also churned out massive album sales in 2021. According to South Korea's Hanteo Chart, the "Butter" CD single album sold at least 1.7 million units on its first day. The Gaon Music Chart, on the other hand, logged over 2.1 million copies during the launch.

The sales of the septet's Japanese album "BTS, THE BEST" experienced similar success. Big Hit Music revealed the compilation surpassed 1.1 million shipments on its first day of release.

The star power of BTS, however, goes beyond the charts.

Earlier this year, MTV Unplugged and BBC Live Lounge invited BTS to grace their stages often reserved for the music icons.

In June, the Bangtan boys demonstrated unprecedented global influence after their 2-day live stream event "Muster Sowoozoo" drew a record-breaking 1.3 million paid viewers from 195 territories, marking the largest digital concert to date.

Following “Permission to Dance” with Sheeran, BTS is also rumored to be releasing another top-billed collaboration titled “My Universe” with renowned British rock band Coldplay.

Aside from breaking the Asian pop glass ceiling in the Western-dominated music industry, BTS also flaunted their massive impact on the market by being signed as the global ambassadors for household names such as McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, and Samsung.

The 2021 MTV VMA will be held on September 12, at the Barclays Center in New York City.

