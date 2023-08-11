Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The trending kissing scene of Coco Martin and Lovi Poe in ABS-CBN's action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" was not scripted.

This was revealed by Poe in an Instagram Stories post after the scene, which was part of the drama's episode 127, aired on Thursday night.

In the scene, Tanggol (Martin) and Mokang (Poe) had a heartbreaking scene as she apologized for selling herself to Ramon (Christoper de Leon) to save her father's life.

"Coco and I have been doing free flow scenes... meaning... no script. Wherever your heart leads you... do it. And so at this very moment... I felt like kissing him. It was their first... but sad kiss. My #Monggol is weeping #fpjbatangquiapo," Poe shared.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.