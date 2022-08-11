Photos from Onyok Pineda's Facebook page.

MANILA — The kids of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" have reunited for one last time for the show's series finale on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Onyok Pineda shared a photo with his co-actors in a swimming pool.

"Hi!!! Abangan nyo po kami sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano Finale! Bukas na po sa ating Kapamilya Channel. God Bless you all!" he said.

Joining Pineda are fellow actors Shantel Ngujo (Ligaya), James Sagarino (Pakito), Iyannah Joyce Sumalpong (Letlet), and Rhian Lorraine Ramos (Dang).

“Ang Probinsyano” is set to conclude Friday after nearly seven years on the air.

Now on its final week, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

