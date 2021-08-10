MANILA — “A Love Story,” the 2007 romance film starring Maricel Soriano, Aga Muhlach, and Angelica Panganinban, has been digitally remastered and is set to premiere anew this month.

#SagipPelikula & #KTX present the digitally restored & remastered #ALoveStory (2007), directed by Maryo J. Delos Reyes from the story and screenplay of Vanessa R. Valdez.



Join us on Aug 17, Tue at 7:30 PM for the digital premiere!



BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!https://t.co/zq0MUO8ECg pic.twitter.com/X5N8hMYEoz — Film Restoration (@ABS_Restoration) August 9, 2021

The Star Cinema film, written by Vanessa Valdez and directed by Maryo delos Reyes, is the latest title to be restored by Sagip Pelikula.

The campaign by ABS-CBN Film Restoration has been releasing its updated movies across different platforms, with KTX.ph serving as its virtual venue for premieres.

The restored “A Love Story” is scheduled to debut on August 17 via KTX. Tickets, priced at P150, are now available and gives access to a pre-show and the digital premiere.

Originally released in August 2007, “A Love Story” follows Ian Montes (Muhlach), a businessman who is torn between to women: Joanna (Soriano), a doctor, and Karyn (Panganiban), and flight attendant.

Aside from “A Love Story,” dozens of other remastered classics from ABS-CBN Film Restoration remain available to stream on KTX.