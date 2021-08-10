MANILA – Former matinee idol Eric Fructuso took to social media to share that he’s finally going to become a grandfather at 44.

In a video which he uploaded on Instagram on Monday, Fructuso reminded his son Frederick of the do’s and don’ts as he embarks on a new chapter of his life.

“Ikakasal ka na, magkaka-baby ka na. Ito based on experience lang. Hindi ko sinasabing sundin mo, hindi ko sinasabing gayahin mo ako pero marami akong pagkakamaling ginawa especially sa mommy mo, sa mga sumunod,” he began.

“Ang pinakapayo ko sa 'yo, alagaan mo 'yung asawa mo. Papakinggan mo siya, susundin mo siya. Huwag kang magpapadala sa temptation,” he added.

Fructuso told Frederick that it is very important for him to stay true to his wife.

“Love her. Love her like there is no tomorrow. Enjoy-in mo lang. Huwag kang magpapapaniwala sa ibang babae ha,” he said.

Fructuoso is best known for being part of the Gwapings, along with Jomari Yllana, Mark Anthony Fernandez, and Jao Mapa.

Currently, he is busy overseeing his motorcycle shop called Gwapings Moto in Naic, Cavite, and his restaurant Gwapigs.