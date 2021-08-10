Watch more on iWantTFC



Grammy winner Billie Eilish proved she is not done changing the sound of popular music after her latest album "Happier Than Ever" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 16-track full-length, where the 19-year-old Eilish pivoted from the sound that first crowned her music royalty, follows the artist's 2019 release "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which likewise peaked at No. 1.

According to MRC Data, “Happier Than Ever,” which the multi-platinum artist co-produced with her brother Finneas, debuted atop of the ranking with 238,000 equivalent units earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 5.

The singer’s sophomore album marked the fifth best-selling album of the year, as well as the top-selling vinyl compilation of the week and the second highest sales week since 1991, the music publication reported.

Six songs from the full-length tackling the dark side of success in the glitzy music industry, also entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her stripped-down old Hollywood title track "Happier Than Ever" opened at No. 11, while her bass-laden "Getting Older," soulful "Billie Bossa Nova," "Oxytocin," jazzy "Didn't Change My Number", and the slow-jam ballad "Halley's Comet" landed at No. 69, No. 70, No. 72, No. 80, and No. 90 respectively.

Other records on the album are “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA, "Overheated," “Everybody Dies," "Male Fantasy," "GOLDWING," and her spoken-word piece “Not My Responsibility."

While Eilish kept her signature whispered vocals in "Happier Than Ever," the full-length featured a more muted tone that further highlighted the singer-songwriter's lyrically empowered vocals.

Eilish and Finneas showcased their ingenious songwriting in their latest project, where the seven-time Grammy winner peeled back her layers in the emotionally raw tracks that explore the pressures and cost of fame, as well as rampant issues young women endure such as misogyny, body shaming, and even sexual coercion.

In her interview with Apple Music, Eilish revealed creating "Happier than Ever" was a process of self-discovery.

"There was just so much reflection that I was doing that I was realizing so many things about my life that I had never even processed and realized I had never even processed," she explained.

She went on: “And the same with things that I witnessed around me and saw happen. And just talking through it and getting it out of me, and then you know, making it sound good.”

In an Instagram post, Eilish said making "Happier Than Ever" was "the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience" she had in her music career.

"Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album. I feel I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to," she said.

Despite delving into darker themes in her newest release, Eilish stated she came out more "confident and happy" after finishing the project.

"I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life," she added.