BGYO teases comeback release

MANILA—The breakout P-pop group BGYO teased on Monday its comeback release, nearly half a year since they debuted with “The Light.”

On its social media channels, the group shared cryptic images and clips, depicting different objects and sights that serve as clues about the next single.

Among the clues so far are a safe with a 6-digit combination to unlock, a mirror with the “Come Back” written in red, and the members seen through binoculars.

The visuals are notably gritty and dark, compared to BGYO’s “The Light” era, whose inspirational and fun themes extended across the group’s subsequent original tracks “He’s Into Her,” “Feel Good Pilipinas,” and “Runnin’”.

“A stroke of luck, ACES!” BGYO teased as its final clue on Monday, with the announcement that the comeback will release on August 20, Friday.

Composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, BGYO trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before its official debut in January 2021.

BGYO, which is currently working on its full-length album, is also gearing up for a joint concert with its sister group, BINI, later this year.

