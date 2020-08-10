‘Hello, Stranger’ hits 9 million views leading up to finale

‘Hello, Stranger’ stars Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara. Black Sheep

MANILA — “Hello, Stranger,” the ABS-CBN boys’ love (BL) series starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara, reached a viewership milestone on Monday ahead of its nearing finale.

The Black Sheep production has logged over 9 million views across its 7 episodes since June 24, the group said.

The count includes hits from Facebook and YouTube, where the series streams for free on Black Sheep’s official pages, as well as ABS-CBN’s streaming platform iWant.

#Hello9Million views in just 7 weeks! 😭 We're at a loss for words, but we know that we couldn't have done this without you. Thank you and ILYSM, guys 🤗



One last ride, g? Join us for a double feature of the Finale FanCon on the 16th and the #HelloStrangerFinale on the 19th! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gUvmitXJeE — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) August 10, 2020

The pandemic-set “Hello, Stranger” follows the story of college students Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico (Alcantara), whose relationship grows from reluctant project partners, close friends, to conflicted romantic interests.

The penultimate episode released on August 5 teased a confession from Mico, after his heartbreak of seeing Xavier reconnect with his girlfriend Crystal (Gillian Vicencio). Unknown to Mico, Xavier, too, has been developing feelings for him.

The 8th and final episode is scheduled for release on August 19.

“Hello, Stranger,” directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Patrick Valencia, comes amid a wave of BL productions in the Philippines, spurred by the local popularity of Thailand’s “2gether.”

Similar to the foreign series, “Hello, Stranger,” has also drawn an international following. In fact, it is set to hold a virtual “Finale Fan Con,” open to fans overseas, on August 16.

The meet will include an advanced screening of the final episode. (See ktx.abs-cbn.com for details.)