LOOK: Poster of Sharon-Gabby reunion concert released

MANILA — Former on-screen couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion are set to hold a reunion concert this year.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cuneta revealed that the concert will be titled "Dear Heart" and will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting August 15 via SM Ticket outlets and www.smtickets.com.

In 2018, Concepcion and Cuneta thrilled millions of fans when they agreed to do a McDonald’s TV commercial, with the popular song, “Kumusta Ka” as the theme.

A year after, Concepcion and Cuneta guested in Gabay Guro’s tribute to the teachers also at the MOA Arena and they did a duet of “Come What May,” the theme of the couple’s first film together, Danny Zialcita’s “Dear Heart” (1981).

Concepcion’s last full-length film with Cuneta was Laurice Guillen’s “Tayong Dalawa” (1992), shown more than three decades ago.

In 2009, he also appeared in the final scene of Cuneta’s comedy starrer with Ai-Ai de las Alas, Wenn Deramas’ “BFF: Best Friends Forever.”

